Community search efforts are underway to locate a missing 19-year-old man near Lake Cowichan.

Owen Weld’s last known location was found when his cell phone was pinged in the Laketown Ranch/Youbou area at 5 pm on Valentine’s Day. A message to Vista Radio says he loves to often drive out to that area and go fishing at the lakes.

Lake Cowichan RCMP and Cowichan Search and Rescue are involved in the search. The description from police of Weld lists him as the following:

White male

19-years-old

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

Short brown hair

Blue eyes

Heavy build

Police say it’s believed he is driving a black 1997 Toyota Rav4 with BC License Plate TR7 28 – similar to the photo below.

A coordinated search effort is planned to take place on Saturday, February 17, starting at Laketown Ranch on Youbou Road. It’s being organized partly through a Facebook page called ‘Find Owen Weld‘ started to aid the search.

“Come any time after 9 am,” says a post on the page. “People will be there with a map, to help us search effectively. If you’re searching on your own, please leave a message on this Facebook site, so we can keep track of areas that have been covered.”

They’re focusing their search in Lake Cowichan and areas outside it, as far as Nitinat, Renfrew, and Sooke.

“If possible, drive slowly with a passenger and check shoulders for signs that a car has gone off the road,” reads the post. “The focus area is based on the little info available and where his favourite places are. Other areas need eyes as well; he could be anywhere.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.