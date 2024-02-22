A 41-year-old Courtenay man is wanted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. after missing his Feb. 1 court date for criminal charges.

The unit says Jonathan Erin Clifford’s charges of participating in criminal organization activities and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence are in connection to a 2021 organized drug trafficking investigation.

In January 2022, four search warrants were executed in the Comox Valley and Campbell River areas. The unit says this led to six arrests including Clifford, and drug and weapons seizures.

The charges against the individuals were approved by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in November, and court dates were set.

They add Clifford was last known to live in the Comox Valley. The unit asks you to contact your local police if you have any information on his location.