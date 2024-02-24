Ladysmith RCMP are hoping for witnesses to a ‘shots fired’ incident from last weekend.

Police were informed in the early morning of February 18, that an unoccupied vehicle was shot at while parked at a residence on Stz’uminus First Nation.

Not a ton of information was given about the incident, including an exact time frame or location. Sergeant Tim Desaulniers says that’s by design.

“We are limited with the details we can release at this time in order to protect the identity of the investigation,” says Desaulniers.

If you do have any information or camera footage that might help the investigation, you’re asked to contact Ladysmith RCMP’s non-emergency phone line at 250-245-2215.