Brought to you by Dine & Sip Cowichan & 89.7 Sun FM





For the first 24 days of March, Dine & Sip Cowichan &

89.7 Sun FM want to give YOU the chance to WIN!

One lucky contestant will be selected each day starting March 1st,

to WIN a $25 gift certificate to one of the sponsors establishments.

All you need to do is enter the form below and you could WIN!

Winners will be contacted daily upon their win.