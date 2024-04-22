Proudly presented by Gone Fishin’ Duncan & 89.7 Sun FM



Attention Deck Lovers!

Are you ready to transform your outdoor space?

Get ready for your chance to win an incredible Grand Prize

to spruce up your deck just in time for May Long Weekend!

Your deck will be the envy of the neighbourhood with a Grand

Prize Package valued at over $3,300 courtesy

of Gone Fishin’ Duncan & 89.7 Sun FM.

Get a load of this Grand Prize Package ONE WINNER gets

to take home courtesy of our amazing sponsors…

Gone Fishin’ Duncan ~ Bradley Digital 4 Rack Smoker ($549 Value)

South Island Fireplace ~ Green Mountain Grill ($1,800 Value)

SB Windows & Doors ~ $250 Gift Card

Wickertree Patio Plus ~ $250 Gift Card

FT Quality Homes ~ Outdoor Décor Package ($250 Value)

Old Farm Garden Centre ~ Outdoor Décor Piece ($100 Value)

Fresh Kenny’s ~ $150 Gift Card for Party Platters

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win!

ONE WINNER will be announced on 89.7 Sun FM during

the Sunrise Show with Jason on Friday, May 17th!

DEADLINE TO ENTER: May 16, 2024

GRAND PRIZE ANNOUNCED: May, 17, 2024