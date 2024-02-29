A local citizen’s group sent an open letter to Duncan Council to express their frustrations with Duncan’s Mayor.

In the letter, Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Use, accused Mayor Michelle Staples of “threatening the citizenry” in her mayor’s report.

At the last council meeting, Mayor Staples spoke out about threatening messages she was receiving in the wake of a rally outside of the Good Neighbours thrift store.

While the group believes that the fire at the thrift store is the result of arson, it is still pending an investigation from North Cowichan Duncan RCMP.

The letter is expected to be added to the next Duncan Council meeting agenda.