Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsProvincialBC Ferries website and app to have planned outage for tonight
Provincial

BC Ferries website and app to have planned outage for tonight

By Hussam Elghussein
BC Ferries - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio News

For tonight, the BC Ferries website will have an outage.

The ferry-line says they are performing routine scheduled maintenance of their systems to improve the digital experience, security, and performance.

As a result, both the website and app will not be available from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am tomorrow.

If you need assistance during the outage, you can call their customer service centre at 1-888-223-3779. The agents will be available until 10:00 pm.

BC Ferries apologizes for the inconvenience.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM