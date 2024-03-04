One case of measles has been reported in British Columbia, according to officials.

It is the first case recorded in B.C. since 2019. They say measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through air, where symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.

This comes as measles cases have been increasing globally because of a decline in vaccinations during the pandemic. The World Health Organization says cases went up by 79 per cent last year, compared to 2022.

As of Feb. 29, at least nine cases of measles have been reported in Canada.

In response, the provincial health officer, BC Centre for Disease Control, and public health officials are encouraging you to check your vaccination records before travelling for spring break.

Measles vaccinations come in two doses, one on a child’s first birthday, and another when they start school.

You are asked to have any baby as young as six months be vaccinated before travelling to countries affected by the virus, and to make sure you have had two doses yourself if born in 1970 or later.

