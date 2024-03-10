A former dean at VIU has donated her collection of more than 1,000 comic books to the university’s library.

Dr. Marni Stanley, former Arts and Humanities dean for Vancouver Island University, spent decades building up her collection. It focuses not on superheroes, but on female authors, indie comics, autobiographies, and graphic journalism from all over the world.

Stanley taught English along with Studies in Women and Gender at VIU. She’s researched and published for years on comics, graphic novels, manga, and other forms of artistic storytelling. She says the medium has evolved from pulp fiction into a major literary genre.

Stanley will be presenting a talk about her collection on Monday, March 11 at VIU, visit VIU’s website for more details.

The collection is now available on the library’s main floor, just past the service desk.