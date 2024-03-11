A proposed pedestrian overpass in Duncan will need more community engagement before construction begins.

North Cowichan Council wants a different solution from the one proposed by the Ministry of Transportation earlier this year.

In a motion, Councilor Justice says they want the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to explore “more welcoming, beautiful and pedestrian-friendly” options.

“There’s some concerns about it in the community,” adds Justice.

Councilor Manhas did not support the motion saying that turning this back to the ministry would cause more construction delays.

“We need a walking overpass in this area,” said Councilor Toporowski.

“There are other options out there that I would be interested in taking a look at,” said Mayor Douglas. “I don’t know exactly what the perfect solution is for this, but I would be curious to hear from urban design experts.”

Council voted to ask the Ministry to reconsider the proposed overpass plan and get feedback from the community.

MOTI made it clear in a previous meeting with Council that the overpass would not be ready for the opening of Quw’utsun Secondary.