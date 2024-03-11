A new Royal Canadia Mint silver coin features the artwork of a Vancouver Island-based artist.

The coins, a part of the This is Canada collection, depict various species that can be found across the country. This year’s theme is Wondrous Waters and one of the collectable coins features a pod of orcas.

Created by artist Glen Green, the orcas are travelling in the water near a rocky island. Mint adds in the background that large forests and mountains line the shore.

As a Campbell River resident, Green says he jumped at the opportunity to make an orca picture as it is an icon of the area.

“I live on Vancouver Island and occasionally get to see pods of killer whales on my travels,” said Green. “The background of this design, with the rocky islands and the heavily forested mountains cascading down to the rugged shoreline is typical of the West Coast.

“To many who witness these whales patrolling the coast, especially with a calf in tow, it is one of the most spectacular experiences one can have in their lifetime.”

The coins are the first in a four-part series from Mint, made on 99.99 per cent silver coins.

Green is well known for his paintings of NHL athletes and has done other coin designs for Mint including for the 2010 Olympics.

“For an artist, this is what you call a great gig,” said Green. “Once you do one coin and they like it, it seems like you’re on their list. The challenge of these coins is really fun.”