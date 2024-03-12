Work on a regional arts and culture masterplan for the Cowichan Valley is underway and the CVRD wants to hear what you think it should look like.

Until April 8th you can take a survey online or stop by one of the pop-up events happening around the valley.

Cowichan Community Centre: March 22 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Siem Lelum Gymnasium: March 23 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

CVRD Arts and Culture Manager Patrick LeBlanc says it will be a great opportunity for people to direct the future of arts in the Cowichan Valley.

You can take the 10-minute survey on the CVRD website.