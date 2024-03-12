Subscribe to Local News
CVRD seeking looks to the future of art in the Cowichan Valley
Cowichan Valley

CVRD seeking looks to the future of art in the Cowichan Valley

By Eric Richards
Cowichan Valley Regional District - Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff

Work on a regional arts and culture masterplan for the Cowichan Valley is underway and the CVRD wants to hear what you think it should look like. 

Until April 8th you can take a survey online or stop by one of the pop-up events happening around the valley. 

  • Cowichan Community Centre: March 22 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm 
  • Siem Lelum Gymnasium: March 23 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm 

CVRD Arts and Culture Manager Patrick LeBlanc says it will be a great opportunity for people to direct the future of arts in the Cowichan Valley. 

You can take the 10-minute survey on the CVRD website. 

