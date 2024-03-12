Applications are now open for Community Wellness Grant from Island Health.

The health authority says they will provide up to $800,000 in grants to Vancouver Island communities, aiming to improve people’s health and well-being. For this year, they are focusing on community resilience.

Island Health president and CEO Kathy MacNeil says health is determined by more than health services.

“We know that upstream wellness interventions, like those made possible through this program, are an essential part of keeping people well and healthy,” said MacNeil.

There are two categories to apply, one for individual grants, and another for partnership grants.

Applications for up to $12,000 per project can be submitted for individual grants or up to $50,000 for the partnership grants for organizations planning a joint project.

For where to apply, click here.

The deadline is April 12 this year.