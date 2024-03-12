While BC RCMP says prescription drugs like narcotics and opioids that are no longer in the possession of their prescribed owner are something they deal with on many occasions, it still is not common.

That comes in a release from assistant commissioner John Brewer. Brewer says that the presence of confirmed safer supply prescriptions is in the minority of drug seizures.

“While there have been recent investigations that have resulted in notable quantities being seized, there is currently no evidence to support a widespread diversion of safer supply drugs in the illicit market in B.C. or Canada,” said Brewer.

“We’ve increased awareness to our police officers in order to better identify cases where safer supply drugs may be present within their investigations.”

Brewer says they are also working with their partners to test seized drugs, to both definitively confirm and source them.