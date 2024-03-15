Vista Radio’s newest radio station will hit the airwaves this afternoon, bringing the “Icons” of music to the Island and Sunshine Coast.

91.7 ICON Radio, formerly Coast FM, went live at noon today in Sechelt. Listeners can enjoy music crossing multiple decades including classic hits that shaped radio, to one hit wonders, and anthems.

Vista says it will be a community hub for music enthusiasts and the Icons will not be limited to artists. Listens will enjoy a legendary lineup of presenters like Brother Jake, Gentleman Jim Jackson, Barb Montgomery and Gerry O Day.

In addition to their own stories, ICON Radio will also feature the artists themselves and they will go in-depth about their own experiences and memories.

Vista Radio president Bryan Edwards says this is an exciting day for music lovers on the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

“91.7 ICON Radio is not just a radio station; it’s a celebration of musical genius from across eras,” said Edwards. “We’re thrilled to bring a station to the airwaves that honours the cions of music, offering our listeners an unmatched audio experience.”

Vista adds that the programming is designed to create a community of music lovers who are passionate about the stories behind the songs and the legends who made them.

For more information and to listen online, go to www.IconRadio.com.