The City of Duncan has received the award for Financial Reporting for the 12th year in a row, and the city says they are beyond excited.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been established to encourage Canadian municipalities to publish high-quality financial reports and provide peer recognition for those preparing the reports.

Mayor Michelle Staples says the city wants to be as transparent as possible, and the award illustrates their commitment to doing that.

“This award is a result of our finance team’s ongoing commitment to financial reporting excellence,” she says. “I am so pleased the city’s financial reporting is being recognized again, and congratulate all staff involved.”

Municipalities must submit an easily readable and efficiently organized annual financial report to qualify for the award.

The award was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.