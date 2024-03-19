Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Centennial Park playground is back, ahead of spring equinox

By Eric Richards

In May of last year, the playground at Centennial Park was the target of arson and was investigated by North Cowichan Duncan RCMP.

The playground at Centennial Park was destroyed by arson – Photo by My Cowichan Valley Now Staff

Now, just in time for spring, the city of Duncan took to social media to announce the reopening of Centennial Park’s playground.

“Thanks to all the hands that got this done and all the people who took part in voting online for their favourite choice!” said Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples in a social media post.

The new structure was chosen by Duncan City Council and the public in a survey last fall. 

