The City of Duncan says they are accepting bids for a project to repair the sandstone facade at City Hall.

The decision to revitalize the current structure was determined after the city determined the age of the building and how to make it safer for staff and visitors.

Director of public works and engineering Brian Murphy says the city has budgeted a total cost of $185,000 to refresh four sides of the building and includes all scopes of the work to be done.

“It is an open process, so we’re hoping for competitive quotes from qualified contractors,” he says. “This includes all costs associated with the project. City Hall is a long-standing building, and we need to maintain the upkeep.”

In addition to replacing the sandstone facade, Murphy adds they will be looking to replace the roof. In an earlier interview manager of building and bylaw Rachel Hasting said work for the roof is being completed because of persistent issues.

“The roof has faced persistent leaks,” she said. “Leaks and multiple failures have resulted in slate tiles sliding off the roof onto the lower-level roofs and sidewalk.”

Murphy says funds to pay for the facade construction are coming from the police bridging project.

Council has budgeted $675,000 for the roof to be replaced, which will come partially from their gas tax reserve, with the other amount to be decided on in the 2024 budget process.

Tenders for the facade are expected to close on Wednesday at 3 p.m.