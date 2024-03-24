Search and Rescue techs from 19 Wing in Comox spent the past week training for helicopter rescues at sea.

A Cormorant helicopter crew from 442 Squadron was at the US Coast Guard’s Advance Helicopter Rescue School in Astoria, Oregon. Located where the Columbia River flows into the ocean, the area is used for training because of its challenging weather and ocean conditions.

For five days, under the supervision of US Coast Guard instructors, the Cormorant helicopter crew practiced hoisting techs from the water in simulated rescues. The skills they learned will help during marine rescues and helicopter extractions in bad weather.

The crew now have their Advanced Helicopter Rescue qualifications.