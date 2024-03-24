Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastCormorant crew gets heli rescue training from US Coast Guard
Island & Coast

Cormorant crew gets heli rescue training from US Coast Guard

By Grant Warkentin
A Cormorant from 19 Wing in Comox doing helicopter rescue training near Astoria, Oregon. Photo from RCAF Operations / X

Search and Rescue techs from 19 Wing in Comox spent the past week training for helicopter rescues at sea.

A Cormorant helicopter crew from 442 Squadron was at the US Coast Guard’s Advance Helicopter Rescue School in Astoria, Oregon. Located where the Columbia River flows into the ocean, the area is used for training because of its challenging weather and ocean conditions.

For five days, under the supervision of US Coast Guard instructors, the Cormorant helicopter crew practiced hoisting techs from the water in simulated rescues. The skills they learned will help during marine rescues and helicopter extractions in bad weather.

The crew now have their Advanced Helicopter Rescue qualifications.

Photo from RCAF Operations / X
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM