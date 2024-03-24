Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastIsland's own Nelly Furtado hosting Juno Awards tonight
Island & Coast

Island’s own Nelly Furtado hosting Juno Awards tonight

By Grant Warkentin
Nelly Furtado during Radio Regenbogen Award 2017 at Europapark, Rust, Baden-Württemberg, Germany on 2017-04-07, Photo: Sven Mandel / Wikipedia

Vancouver Island’s own Nelly Furtado is hosting the Juno awards in Halifax tonight, and she will also be performing.

Furtado, from Victoria, has been making a comeback lately, performing vocals songs by Dom Dolla and Justin Timberlake.

Furtado’s debut album in 2000 still holds influence today, with “Turn Off The Light” and “I’m Like A Bird” known and beloved by generations of Canadians.

The singer will emcee the awards show tonight and will also perform a number.

The awards will also feature Maestro Fresh Wes, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and Calgary duo Tegan and Sara.

The show starts at 5 pm tonight on CBC television.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM