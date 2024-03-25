Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada members are trying to get an orca calf out of a Vancouver Island lagoon.

This comes after they received a call about the calf’s mother being stranded near Zeballos on Saturday.

Nuchatlaht and Ehattseaht First Nations attempted to refloat her until officials arrived.

Despite intense efforts, the mother died. The calf is still alive, and staff are focused on getting the calf to rejoin its pod.

While a necropsy was performed, the DFO say definitive results of the cause of death may take months to complete.

They acknowledge the First Nations for their efforts and encourage you to call their Marine Mammal incident hotline whenever you see whales being harassed or disturbed.