Independent investigators are looking into the discovery of a dead body in Parksville this week.

On Sunday at around noon, police were called after a witness saw a man lying in the bushes along a marked trail near Little Mountain, south of town. RCMP officers searched the area but couldn’t locate anyone.

The next day, the same witness returned to the trail and found the man’s body in the same location as before. This time, police and emergency services were able to locate the man and confirm he was deceased.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is now investigating. The IIO will try to confirm the details of the initial police search, what caused the man’s death, and whether police action or inaction were contributing factors.