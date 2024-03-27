The Cowichan Valley Regional District has opened the bidding process to acquire the world’s largest hockey stick and the puck at the Cowichan Community Centre, dismantle it. and ensure its safe removal.

Proposals will be accepted from public, non-profit, and private groups and the big stick will be purchased as-is, and where it is, and needs to be taken away in a manner approved by the CVRD.

Alternative and creative proposals will be considered, and all complete proposals will be evaluated by the Cowichan Core Recreation Commission based on general evaluation criteria.

On November 30, 2023, the decommissioning of the stick and its removal was approved.

The CVRD had determined that it’s at the end of its serviceable life and the Douglas-fir structure has decayed to the point that it must be replaced or removed to ensure public safety.

It was initially built for Expo 86, and then moved from Vancouver to the Cowichan Community Centre in 1988.

However, its days as the world’s largest are numbered because Lockport, Illinois is building a hockey facility that will include a new World’s Largest Hockey Stick that will be 250 feet long.

The Cowichan Valley’s is 218 feet.

Expressions of interest will be received by the CVRD until May 1, 2024.