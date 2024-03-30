Starting this April, some BC Hydro customers won’t have to pay as much for electricity bills.

BC Hydro says starting on Easter Monday, electricity bills will go up by 2.3 percent, but because of the B.C. electricity affordability credit, the increase will be offset.

They say any customers who got the credit will be paying less this year than in 2023, where credit varies based on your annual electricity consumption in the last 12 months.

The average residential household will see a total credit of $100, while commercial businesses and customers will see an average of $400 or $200,000 to help lower rising operating costs.

Hydro adds the credits will be applied to eligible bills for one year starting in mid-April.

For more information on the affordability credit, click here.