The federal Liberal Party has announced a new, national school food program in Canada.

The announcement was made earlier today, with the federal government set to invest $1 billion over 5 years to provide meals for 400,000 more kids every year.

Finance minister Chrystia Freeland says they are going to get it done by working with provincial, territorial, and indigenous partners.

“We want to get started as early as the 2024-2025 school year,” said Freeland.

She says they hope the program can give parents peace of mind knowing that their children are having healthy food.

This comes as the Canadian teacher’s federation launched a campaign to get a nationwide food program in the upcoming federal budget.

The government aims to include the program in the upcoming federal budget.