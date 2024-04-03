By Friday, most heavy commercial vehicles on BC highways will be required to have a speed limiter device installed.

The new rule applies to vehicles rated to carry more than 11.7 metric tonnes, built after 1994, and will be mandatory to operate in BC. That will exclude most logging and single-axle gravel trucks. It’s similar to rules already in place in Ontario and Quebec.

In Ontario, the province says speed-related collisions involving heavy commercial vehicles dropped by 73% after the devices were required.

The devices will prevent vehicles from going faster than 105 kilometres per hour, even though some highways including Highway 19 on the Island have limits set higher.

Some vehicles are exempt, including emergency vehicles and motor homes.

Non-compliance may result in penalty points on a driver’s licence, and a fine of $368.