A huge earthquake near Taiwan yesterday toppled buildings sent a tsunami into southern Japan, but nothing is coming across the Pacific, experts say.

The 7.4 magnitude quake rocked Taiwan just before 5 pm Pacific Time yesterday, 18 kilometres off its east coast. According to the US Geological Survey and the US Tsunami Warning Centre, there is no risk of a tidal wave affecting Alaska, Vancouver Island, or the Pacific Northwest. It did affect some islands in southern Japan, but the warning for those regions was later lifted.

The region around Taiwan is known for powerful earthquakes, but this was the strongest in 25 years. As of this morning, 9 people have been reported dead and 50 people who were on minibuses heading to a national park are missing. More than 900 people are reported injured.