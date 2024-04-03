If you’re heading to the Nanaimo hospital for medical appointments, be aware, pay parking is now in effect on surrounding streets.

In order to pay, you will need to download an app and scan the QR codes posted on street signs. Parking is tracked by licence plate number.

The parking rates will be the same as downtown rates, $1.25 per hour. There will be a two-hour limit for street parking.

The change is in response to growing parking challenges faced by area residents, businesses, and hospital visitors. Pay parking will be in effect Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm, and will be free on Sundays.

For more information about how to get the app, and alternative parking, visit the City of Nanaimo’s website.