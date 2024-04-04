North Island—Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney has announced she won’t be seeking re-election in the next federal election and is stepping away from her role as the party’s whip.

She calls it “an incredibly difficult decision to step away from politics,” and being an MP has been “a great privilege and honour,” but it’s time to focus on her family and stay closer to home.

Blaney says she’s proud of what the NDP has accomplished for working people and being an MP has been a great privilege and honour.

Two MP’s in Ontario have also announced they will not run again, they’re Charlie Angus and Carol Hughes,

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh thanked the three MP’s for “years of advocacy and dedication to serving working people,” and their tireless efforts to make Canada a fairer and better place.

“They’ve added so much to our party and, while we’ll miss their contributions around the caucus table, I want to wish my friends the very best when each of them begins their next chapter.”

The NDP says Blaney has been a stalwart defender of veterans and seniors having pioneered a study into women’s veteran’s health and successfully lobbying for more GIS rebates for seniors.

Rachel was elected as Member of Parliament for North Island–Powell River in 2015.

She was promoted to serve as the NDP Whip and critic for Seniors, for Veterans, and for Rural Economic Development.