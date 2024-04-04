The RCMP in BC are again taking on volunteers who want to help with community policing, after a six-year pause.

The national program was redesigned after an RCMP officer was killed and an auxiliary constable seriously wounded at an Alberta casino in 2015, and paused in 2018.

The new Auxiliary program is set up by province, it has three tiers with different responsibilities. In all cases auxiliaries must be supervised by an RCMP member. Ride-alongs and firearms training have been discontinued for auxiliaries.

Typical duties include helping police with community events, parades, and school presentations. They also help attend calls, do patrols and check stops, searches, and scene security.

BC RCMP Commanding Officer Dwayne Macdonald says the force is excited to have auxiliaries back to help with community safety outreach.

For more information about the program, or to apply, visit the RCMP website.