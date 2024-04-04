Experts have decided to airlift a stranded orca calf out of a lagoon near Zeballos, after trying to persuade it to leave for two weeks.

It’s a decision made by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Ehattesaht First Nation, and whale experts yesterday. If weather conditions remain favourable, they could transport the young orca out of the lagoon in a sling by helicopter as early as this weekend.

Whale watchers have spotted the orca’s family pods nearby, and rescuers will attempt to reunite them.

The calf, named “Brave Little Hunter” by the Ehattesaht, was stranded on March 23 after her mother died. The lagoon has only one entrance, which is only open during the highest tides. Rescuers have tried to persuade the orca calf to leave with boats, banging metal pipes, and food, but nothing has worked so far.

They are becoming concerned about the whale’s health, as it is unclear if she is getting enough food to survive for much longer.