On April 4th BC RCMP issued an Amber Alert in connection with a parental abduction.

Police say that a 35-year-old woman fled on foot with 3-month-old Tyler Durocher without permission.

They add that there are imminent concerns for the well-being of Tyler.

Tyler is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved onesie with blue camo pants.

Police are also looking for Brianne Ford who is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and pink highlights.

Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 911 immediately.