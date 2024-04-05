Indigenous leaders, scientists, and farming companies have teamed up to literally write the book on BC salmon farms.

Today the Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship announced an omnibus document covering all aspects of the industry. Dallas Smith spoke for the coalition and says it’s about self-determination, not just economics.

“This is about the rights and title of First Nations who have this sector within their territories,” he said. “This isn’t about what people in North Vancouver think. This isn’t about what people in Hollywood think. This is a rights and title issue, and we are going to lead that rights and title discussion.”

The coalition initiated the project and provided a chapter about Indigenous stewardship. The book contains more than 600 scientific sources going back to the beginning of the BC industry, including science used to criticize the industry’s practices.

Smith says the coalition is tired of activists dominating the conversation, and is giving voice to the nations who want to work with the industry.

“We will continue to both use our voices, and [make] our best decisions for our communities, and we won’t be swayed by well-funded urban activists and outsiders with misinformed agendas,” he said. “We are growing food in our territories, for Canadian families, in the midst of a growing food security and affordability crisis this is such an important issue.”

The entire 500-page document is now available online. Follow the link below for more information.

Modern Salmon Farming in BC: A Review