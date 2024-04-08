Whether you are headed into the backcountry for a hike or to camp, Ladysmith Search and Rescue says preparation is the key to survival.

President Faye Hjort says survival training and preparation isn’t just limited to hiking and camping and people who venture into the backcountry should be prepared every time they go out.

“Search and rescue are busy all year long, we have a beautiful area for camping, snowshoeing and hiking,” she says. “In all weather people go out, so really there isn’t much of a slow period for callouts.”

Hjort says calls for service vary depending on the situation and even minor scenarios, although they appear to be trivial, can quickly escalate.

“They can be simple as someone getting injured from slipping on a rock to miss a scheduled time for coming back that causes someone to get disorientated,” she says.

According to the BC Search and Rescue Association website, calls for service have been on the rise throughout the province since the beginning of 2023 across the province with 15 per cent of the incidents happening from hiking.

Hjort says while they have policies in place to find people who have wandered off, the best advice she can give is to just stay put and wait for rescue teams.

“The best thing is to just stop, don’t panic and take a breath,” she says. “If you feel you are lost, being in one place makes it easier for someone to find you.

“If you have cell service that is great but stay put and someone will come across you.”

She says if you are going into the woods, you should always carry essentials including food, shelter, water, a fire starter, small knife, repair kit, first aid kit, and another source of light besides your cell phone.

If you are planning on having a backcountry adventure, Hjort says downloading the Adventure Smart app would provide anyone with detailed instructions on what to bring and how to plan.