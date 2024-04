311 people on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are without power today.

According to BC Hydro, the outages happened in the morning, with Nanaimo seeing the most outages at 99.

Comox has 89 outages, Duncan saw 70, and Sechelt saw the least number of outages at 53.

Hydro says the outages were caused by planned work on their equipment. They say power will come back between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.