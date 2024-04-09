Starting this week British Columbians will have access to a free COVID-19 booster.

The province said in a release that boosters will be available at pharmacies, community health centers and regional health authority clinics for everyone 6 months and older.

Masks are no longer mandatory in Island Health facilities, but people are encouraged to wear masks as needed in healthcare settings. Healthcare workers will continue to wear masks and other protective equipment.

They add that even though respiratory illness season has passed SARS CoV-2 will still circulate at lower levels in the community.

The province also recommends that adults 65 and older and long-term care residents consider getting an additional dose of the XBB. 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine.

You can register for an appointment on the B.C. Government website.