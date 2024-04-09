The Independent Investigations office (IIO) is currently investigating an incident where a man was injured while being arrested in Courtenay.

They say on April 7 at 1:42 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a complaint of a man causing disturbance at a residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and told him he was under arrest, but the man had produced a weapon before barricading himself inside, refusing to leave.

They say that the Island District emergency response team were deployed to the home, where at 10:45 p.m., the man was arrested. The IIO adds that he suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury while being arrested, resulting in him going to a hospital.

The IIO are investigating police actions of this incident, aiming to figure out what happened and whether police action or inaction was needed in the circumstances.

As for Comox Valley RCMP, they are investigating the initial complaint.

No further information will be released from police now that the IIO are handling the investigation.