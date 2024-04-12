A young killer whale stranded in a North Island lagoon is finally getting rescued today.

The Ehattesaht First Nation says the rescue will likely take most of the day. A joint briefing from the nation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Vancouver Aquarium will come once it’s complete.

They had originally planned to hold the orca in a net pen in the ocean to wait for her family pod to come near, but local witness Ryan Michael says they will now release her directly into the ocean, where her calls are more likely to be heard by the other orcas.

Nearly two dozen people are working on the rescue, including whale experts and veterinarians.

The orca calf has been stranded for two weeks in the lagoon near Zeballos since her mother died. The mother and calf are Biggs killer whales, which hunt and eat seals and sea lions almost exclusively. They were chasing their prey when the pair became stranded in the lagoon, which is only open to the ocean at the highest of tides.

The mother died after becoming beached at low tide and early attempts to persuade the calf to leave the lagoon were unsuccessful.

The young whale, named “Brave Little Hunter” by the Ehattesaht, will be corralled in the lagoon with a net, then hoisted out in a sling and taken to the ocean.

We will post updates about the rescue as they become available.