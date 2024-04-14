The BC and Yukon Book Prize finalists have been announced for this year, and 11 Island authors have been nominated.

Chelsea Wakelyn is from Nanaimo, her book “What Remains of Elsie Jane” is up for the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize, which goes to the author of the year’s best literary fiction.

Jennifer Bonnel from Duncan’s book about BC history and wildlife is in the running for the Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize.

And Francine McCabe is in the running for the prize for best overall public appeal, initiative, design, production, and content. Her book, “Fleece and Fibre,” is a self-illustrated look at textile artists along the Salish Sea.

Winners will be announced at the end of September.

For a full list of nominees, visit the official website.