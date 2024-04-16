A couple of organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will be holding Day of Mourning ceremonies next week on April 28, to remember those who lost their life while working.

In BC, 175 workers died from either a workplace injury or disease.

In response to these deaths, local organizations are putting together ceremonies to not only honor the workers but to also raise awareness on workplace safety.

5 events are set for the Island and Coast.

In Courtenay, a ceremony and moment of silence will take place at the Simms Park Pavilion, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Over at Lake Cowichan on April 28, a ceremony is happening at Forest Workers memorial park, starting at 10 a.m.

Nanaimo will see its ceremony at the pioneer waterfront plaza on Sunday April 28 at 12:30 p.m., while Parksville’s ceremony happens on Parksville Beach later that day at 5:00 p.m.

For Powell River, a ceremony will be held at the Worker’s memorial at Cranberry Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on the 28.