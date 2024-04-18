The BC Ball Hockey Association has been suspended, after an alleged sex offender was identified on its board of directors.

“The presence of an alleged convicted criminal and alleged sex offender within BCBHA’s directorship is unacceptable and incompatible with the safety and values CBHA strives to ensure within the sports community,” says a letter sent to the BC association last week by the president of the national Canadian Ball Hockey Association (CBHA).

That’s not the only issue identified in the letter, which cites the BC group’s non-compliance with the BC Societies Act, financial irregularities, and a host of ethical failures.

“The alleged lack of clarity in financial transactions, the alleged absence of receipts for fees paid by leagues, and their exclusion from BCBHA votes and AGMs signify a potential failure in financial transparency and equitable treatment within the BCBHA,” reads the letter, signed by national association president Tim McKenzie.

The letter points out that many officials, parents and stakeholders raised concerns with the BC association, only to be ignored.

“The failure to respond to these emails and letters indicates a significant disregard for community engagement and a lack of accountability,” says the letter.

The Canadian Ball Hockey Association has now taken over management of BC adult and minor ball hockey associations and leagues, to make sure spring and summer seasons aren’t impacted.

The national association is now investigating the allegations, with the aim of rebuilding and reforming the BC organization.

The Vancouver Island league says they are encouraged by the suspension and happy their concerns have been heard. They will provide clarity and support to Island athletes as the investigation continues.

The Island league’s spring season opens tonight, with an exhibition game in Nanaimo.