North Cowichan RCMP say a woman has died after a hit-and-run collision between Green Road and Beverly Avenue.

According to police, the incident happened on Apr. 18 around 9:50 p.m., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the BC Coroner’s Service.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours while a forensic investigation was conducted, and the incident is currently being treated as a fatal hit-and-run with a motor vehicle.

The suspected vehicle fled the scene and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from Apr. 18 between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to contact the detachment at 250-748-5522.