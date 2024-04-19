Subscribe to Local News
North Cowichan RCMP investigate fatal hit and run 
NewsCowichan Valley

North Cowichan RCMP investigate fatal hit and run 

By Justin Baumgardner
RCMP cruisers. File photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

North Cowichan RCMP say a woman has died after a hit-and-run collision between Green Road and Beverly Avenue.  

According to police, the incident happened on Apr. 18 around 9:50 p.m., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the BC Coroner’s Service.  

Police say the highway was closed for several hours while a forensic investigation was conducted, and the incident is currently being treated as a fatal hit-and-run with a motor vehicle.  

The suspected vehicle fled the scene and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from Apr. 18 between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to contact the detachment at 250-748-5522. 

