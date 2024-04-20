Plans to relocate the orca calf near Zeballos have been paused because the calf ate some food.

According to Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the 2-year-old ate some seal on Thursday night, making it the first time she has taken food after attempts by both the Ehattesaht and Nuchatlaht First Nations.

Because of this, the team decided to pause their relocation for this weekend, where instead they will be changing plans to support a successful response.

Along with adapting to the new information, the DFO also says they will collect more data and adjust their approach to make sure that the calf’s health and ability to reunite with her family is a high priority.

It has now been four weeks since the calf got stranded in a lagoon after her mother died.