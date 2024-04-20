Coastal communities will get to resume talks with BC Ferries members next month.

The ferry line says Ferry Advisory Committees will restart engagement so they can start tackling ideas and requests from ferry users across the coast.

Vice-president of public affairs and marketing Lindsay Mathews says while it’s important to review safety and security protocols, they have been eager to return to face-to-face engagement.

“I’m encouraged we can now put our focus back where it needs to be – on important discussions with people in the communities we serve,” said Mathews. “For the rest of this year, we’re looking forward to prioritizing everything we’ve heard from communities, ensuring that people can see and feel actions being taken in an order that best aligns with the public interest across the broader ferry system.”

This comes as in-person meetings were suspended last year after a member of the public made comments at a Sunshine Coast meeting that were interpreted as threats.

They say virtual meetings will take place next month, followed by in-person meetings in June and July. There will also be a community prioritization panel, dedicated to prioritizing ideas that have come in the past few years.

They aim to put together a final public report that will be used to make decisions on how to improve service and experience for customers.

The report will be delivered on October 31.