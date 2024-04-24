The annual National Day of Mourning for workers killed on the job is coming up this weekend.

The mother of a young man who died at sea in a tugboat incident will be one of this year’s speakers. In February 2021, on the Central Coast, the MV Ingenika lost power during a sub-zero storm. The barge it was pulling passed over the tug, capsizing and sinking it. Two crew died, including Charley Cragg.

This year his mother Genevieve will be speaking in Vancouver at the Day of Mourning ceremony.

Ceremonies are planned around the Island, the first will be on Friday in Courtenay and in Campbell River.

Here’s the schedule for events in our communities, visit the official website for a full list and any last-minute changes.

Friday, April 26

Campbell River : 10:30 am at Fire Hall 1, 675 13th Ave

: 10:30 am at Fire Hall 1, 675 13th Ave Courtenay: 10 am at Simms Park Pavilion, 5th St

Sunday, April 28

Lake Cowichan : 10 am at Forest Workers Memorial Park, 46-58 South Shore Rd

: 10 am at Forest Workers Memorial Park, 46-58 South Shore Rd Nanaimo : 12:30 pm at Pioneer Waterfront Plaza, 90 Front St

: 12:30 pm at Pioneer Waterfront Plaza, 90 Front St Powell River: 11 am at the Cranberry Cemetery Workers Memorial