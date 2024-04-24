Amateur and professional scientists are invited to a special event next week to share knowledge about salmon, and how to better protect them.

UBC and the Pacific Salmon Foundation are co-hosting the event at the Cowichan Community Centre. It’s being managed by Dr. Brian Riddell, a world-renowned expert on Pacific salmon and former foundation president.

The Salmon Dialogues aim to collect local knowledge from communities and salmon scientists with the goal of more effectively rebuilding Pacific salmon production on the coast.

There are 13 dialogues scheduled around BC, Duncan is hosting the third and final Island event.

Organizers hope the dialogues will help encourage more open communication and collaboration to rebuild Pacific salmon stocks, and identify what actions should be top priority.

For more information, and to sign up, visit the official website.