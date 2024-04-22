North Cowichan RCMP say they have a lead on the car that killed a woman who was struck at the intersection of Beverly Avenue and Green Road.

The incident occurred on Apr. 18 at approximately 9:50 p.m. after a woman was stuck dead by a vehicle which closed the intersection for several hours while police investigated the scene.

In a statement, corporal James Grandy says the vehicle is a 2011 to 2013 grey Hyundai Elantra and should be identifiable to the public because of the significant damage.

“The vehicle likely has significant damage to the front driver’s side,” he says. “We are releasing these details in the hope someone from the community may recognize the car and contact us.

“We are also urging the driver to come forward and speak with us.”

Also, RCMP have identified the vehicle they still ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-748-5522.