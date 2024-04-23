The BC Government says social media giants Meta, Snap, TikTok and X have agreed to work collaboratively with the province of the development of Bill 12, its public harms legislation, and will be part of BC’s Online Safety Action Table.

The province says it will place Bill 12 on hold while discussions take place on how to create safe, empowering experiences online.



In a news release, the province says it’s an opportunity to bring experts, parents, technology companies and government together to find new ways of helping young people stay safe online and be better protected from online harms.

The province also says Meta has also committed to working with BC’s emergency management organization to help amplify official information for people in emergency situations like wildfires.

The official opposition says the NDP’s decision to retract Bill 12 only comes after significant public backlash.

BC United says the business community and concerned citizens across the province forced the NDP to acknowledge the flaws in the legislation.