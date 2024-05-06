Subscribe to Local News
Reel & Retreat to Tofino with Take a Hike Foundation

Brought to you by Take a Hike Foundation & 89.7 Sun FM

1 Lucky Entry will be chosen to receive a Prize Pack, courtesy of Take a Hike Foundation

Prize Pack Includes:

Two nights stay at Long Beach Lodge and Resort in one of the beachside cottages* (sleeps 4+ and is dog friendly) with a hot tub, two bathrooms and full kitchen.

AND

One 8 hr charter with Coastal Charters for a group of up to 4 guests* plus free processing for the catch through NAAS Seafoods.

 

