The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League will officially become independent.

According to a release earlier today, the League held a board vote with their 11 franchises announcing that they will no longer be affiliated with Hockey Canada or BC Hockey.

League President Simon Morgan says the decision came after months of work behind the scenes.

“This decision to move the VIJHL into a new space in junior hockey will allow players more opportunities for development going forward,” said Morgan.

The goal of this decision is to not only give the players more opportunities to develop, but also allows them to make decisions that is in their best interest and increase their player pool.

The decision will take effect in the 2024-2025 season.